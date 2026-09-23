Manchester United compete with Chelsea, Liverpool in Tyrick Mitchell race

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, with Liverpool and Chelsea also monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move in January.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and as per TEAMtalk, the prospect of a mid-season departure is becoming increasingly realistic if Palace cannot convince him to extend his stay. Mitchell has made more than 200 league appearances for the Eagles and has established himself as one of the more experienced English left-backs in the Premier League.

Manchester United tracking Mitchell situation

Manchester United have been particularly attentive to Mitchell’s contract situation. The Red Devils have experienced uncertainty at left-back in recent seasons and could view the Palace defender as an experienced option who would require little adaptation to Premier League football.

His contractual situation could also make a January deal financially more manageable than pursuing a younger, higher-priced target such as Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall. Mitchell’s Premier League experience and homegrown status add further appeal, particularly for a club managing squad-registration requirements.

However, Palace are still working to prevent the situation from reaching that stage. The Eagles are keen to retain a player who has come through their system and are attempting to negotiate a new contract.

Liverpool and Chelsea also interested

Liverpool are also understood to be monitoring Mitchell’s circumstances. Questions surrounding Milos Kerkez’s consistency have prompted the Reds to assess alternative options at left-back, with Mitchell viewed as a player capable of providing competition and additional depth. His homegrown status would also be useful for Liverpool when considering their squad-registration requirements.

Chelsea complete the group of Premier League clubs tracking the defender. The Blues are attracted by the possibility of signing an established Premier League performer without having to pay a substantial fee. Mitchell’s defensive reliability, consistency and improving contribution going forward have helped maintain his reputation despite the uncertainty surrounding his Palace contract.

Palace’s preference remains clear: they want Mitchell to stay. However, with his contract situation unresolved, the club could face a difficult decision as the January window approaches. Allowing negotiations to continue into the final months of his contract could increase the possibility of losing him for nothing in the summer.

A January sale would at least allow Palace to recover a fee for a player who has spent much of his career at the club. For now, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all monitoring developments, while Crystal Palace remain focused on securing Mitchell’s future at Selhurst Park.

Mitchell’s contract situation makes this an interesting one to watch over the coming months. The Englishman’s Premier League experience means any interested club would be acquiring a player who already understands the demands of the division, while his homegrown status adds another layer of value.

For Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, the attraction is also understandable from a squad-building perspective. Mitchell could provide experience and competition without requiring the kind of major investment associated with some younger full-backs.

The biggest factor, however, is Palace’s ability to agree fresh terms. If that happens, the transfer speculation could quickly disappear. If negotiations stall, January could provide the first real opportunity for the interested clubs to test Palace’s resolve.