Manchester United face competition in Alejandro Balde chase

Manchester United are expected to revisit their interest in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde as they prepare for the January transfer window.

However, Fabrizio Romano via Youtube has warned that any deal could be complicated by competition from other clubs. Manchester United identified the left-back position as an area requiring reinforcement during the summer but ultimately decided against pursuing an alternative after Lewis Hall remained at Newcastle United.

That decision has since become more significant, with Luke Shaw struggling with injury and Patrick Dorgu increasingly viewed internally as an attacking player rather than a natural defender. The shortage was highlighted in the Champions League, when Michael Carrick was forced to use young centre-back Ayden Heaven at left-back against Atletico Madrid.

Alejandro Balde’s Barcelona future is far from secure

Balde’s circumstances at Barcelona have changed dramatically. Once a regular starter for both club and country, the 22-year-old has fallen down Hansi Flick’s pecking order and has managed only 12 minutes of football this season. Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart are currently ahead of him, leaving Balde with an increasingly difficult battle for regular opportunities.

Flick has acknowledged that the situation is difficult but praised Balde’s attitude in training, insisting that he must remain prepared to take his opportunity when it arrives. The problem for Barcelona is that Espart has recently signed a new contract, while Cancelo has continued to perform strongly. That leaves little indication that Balde’s position will improve significantly in the short term.

Romano reveals United transfer complications

Romano has confirmed that Manchester United previously contacted Barcelona about Balde but stopped short of making an offer. The major stumbling block was Barcelona’s preference for a permanent sale, rather than the type of temporary arrangement United may have considered. The Catalan club were also looking for a substantial fee, while Balde’s salary represented another complication.

Romano also revealed that Barcelona were already open to selling the defender during the summer. However, the right opportunity failed to materialise and that could change in 2027 if Balde remains out of Flick’s plans.

Manchester United continue to need a natural left-back, making the Spaniard an obvious player to monitor. However, United are unlikely to have a straightforward path to his signature, with other clubs also tracking his situation and his agent Jorge Mendes maintaining relationships with several potential suitors.

Balde could be an extremely attractive option for Manchester United, particularly because they need a genuine left-back rather than another player who has to be adapted to the position. At 22, he also offers considerable room for development, while his previous experience at Barcelona shows that he has already performed at the highest level. The concern is whether United are prepared to meet Barcelona’s demands.

A permanent transfer would require a significant investment, and the salary issue could make the deal even more complicated. Barcelona also have little reason to accept a cheap offer for a player who remains under contract. United’s advantage is that Balde desperately needs football.

If his situation remains unchanged, Old Trafford could become an increasingly attractive destination. But with several clubs watching and Barcelona demanding a permanent deal, this is unlikely to be a straightforward January signing.