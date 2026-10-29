Deco considering Nico O’Reilly as Alejandro Balde replacement for Barcelona

Barcelona chief Deco has identified Manchester City star Nico O’Reilly as an ideal replacement for misfit Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona are assessing Alejandro Balde’s future as their sporting director Deco targets a replacement, with Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly emerging as a potential option as per a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Balde’s role has diminished sharply under Hansi Flick, managing just 88 minutes across three first-team appearances this season, a significant drop for an academy graduate who previously established himself as a regular.

Flick’s preference for a more defensively mobile left-back appears to have pushed Balde to the margins, prompting Barcelona to explore alternatives. The Catalan giants are monitoring O’Reilly’s situation at Manchester City as they look to strengthen their defence and provide Flick with greater depth at left-back.

The 21-year-old homegrown player’s ability to operate in midfield as well as defence has made him an appealing target for the Spanish giants. AS Roma and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring Balde ahead of the January transfer window. Barcelona could therefore begin planning for his potential departure, with O’Reilly emerging as one option to fill the void.

Barcelona want to prise O’Reilly away from City

Since becoming part of Manchester City’s first-team setup in 2024, O’Reilly has made 84 appearances and contributed to 23 goals. The Englishman’s versatility could give Flick greater tactical depth in possession and defensive cover.

However, O’Reilly is contracted to Manchester City until June 2030, and the Premier League club have little incentive to sell a homegrown prospect. Barcelona are monitoring the ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving City over alleged financial rule breaches.

A severe sporting sanction, potentially including administrative relegation, could force the Premier League club to consider major sales and improve Barcelona’s negotiating position. If City avoid such a punishment, they are expected to resist attempts from clubs to sign O’Reilly.

Barcelona’s scouting department will continue assessing the Manchester City graduate’s performances and physical attributes before deciding whether to make a formal offer next summer, depending on developments at Manchester City over the coming months.

While O’Reilly can certainly be considered an upgrade on Balde, securing his services won’t be easy. If Manchester City do end up facing serious sanctions, other clubs could also enter the race, with recent reports linking him with Real Madrid.