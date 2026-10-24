Tottenham open to selling Destiny Udogie amid exit links

Robert De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur are ready to part ways with their Italian full-back Destiny Udogie amid exit links.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to consider offers for Destiny Udogie in 2027, with the club’s stance on the Italian defender’s future potentially changing amid his persistent injury problems and reduced role under Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs have been keen to retain the 23-year-old in the recent past, but the report now suggests they would be willing to sanction his departure if a sizeable offer arrives next year.

The North London club are not actively looking to sell the left-back, although his recent struggles have raised questions about his long-term position in the squad.

Udogie has started just two of Tottenham’s first seven Premier League matches this season, having struggled to maintain his fitness, and currently finds himself behind Andy Robertson in De Zerbi’s left-back pecking order despite impressing during his most recent appearance against Manchester United.

De Zerbi has confirmed Udogie will miss Tottenham’s trip to Chelsea this weekend due to injury. His situation represents a change from the summer, when he was linked with a return to Serie A.

At that stage, the manager viewed him as central to his plans, and Spurs were reluctant to part ways with a player who had shown considerable promise since arriving from Udinese.

Udogie’s fitness issues since moving to North London

They signed Udogie for £15 million in 2022, but he remained on loan at Udinese for the 2022-23 campaign. Since joining in summer 2023, he has made 100 appearances for Tottenham.

His fitness record has become a growing concern for Tottenham. Knee, muscle, and hamstring problems have sidelined him for around 36 games for club and country over the past three years.

He missed 14 matches during his debut campaign, 11 games in 2024-25 due to a hamstring issue, and several separate injuries disrupted his availability last season. He also missed the entirety of pre-season ahead of the current campaign, limiting his ability to establish himself under De Zerbi.

Tottenham are still planning to keep hold of Udogie for now, but a substantial offer in 2027 could change their position. With his fitness record and reduced playing time, his future in North London remains contingent on both performance and market interest.