Destiny Udogie gives green light to AS Roma for summer move

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie is ready to join AS Roma and has given his approval to the Serie A club for a summer move.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Destiny Udogie is the subject of interest from AS Roma. The Giallorossi will aim to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Per Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma would also like to sign Luis Henrique from Inter Milan. However, while an agreement with the Nerazzurri poses no issue, the player has no interest in moving to Stadio Olimpico. Udogie has thus emerged as an alternative, with Tottenham demanding €30 million to part ways with him.

How has Destiny Udogie fared at Tottenham?

Destiny Udogie has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Udinese in August 2022. The 23-year-old began his stint with the North London club in the 2023/24 season after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Udinese. While the youngster was hot off the blocks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has endured mixed fortunes since then.

To exacerbate the issues, the 12-cap Italian international struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, missing 180 days of action that amount to 31 matches. So, he managed only 1,668 minutes of game time in 24 appearances in all competitions. However, the Italian full-back’s stock remains high, and a return to Serie A may be on the cards amid the links with AS Roma.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Other Serie A clubs have also pursued Destiny Udogie, with Fiorentina and Juventus keen on signing him. AS Roma’s interest makes sense, as the Serie A giants are scouring the market for a new left-back. Anass Salah-Eddine is the only specialist left-back in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad. However, his long-term future at Stadio Olimpico is reportedly uncertain.

While Wesley has often played as a left-back for AS Roma, it behoves the Giallorossi to sign a recognised option for the position in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. With Udogie ready to move to the Italian club, a summer deal may be on the cards.

A report by Il Romanista has shed some more light on AS Roma’s interest, claiming that they are working on an initial loan deal with a purchase option. However, it is unclear if Tottenham will be open to such an arrangement, as despite the suggestions of a €30 million price tag, recent reports have claimed that they have no interest in parting ways with the Italian full-back.