Tottenham uninterested in selling Destiny Udogie this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Destiny Udogie this summer despite the defender’s persistent injury problems limiting his involvement under Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Football Insider, Spurs remain committed to the 23-year-old and continue to regard him as an important part of their long-term plans.

Udogie has yet to feature during Tottenham’s pre-season preparations because of his latest fitness setback. However, rather than considering cashing in on the Italy international, the North London club are focused on helping him overcome his injury problems.De Zerbi is understood to be a major admirer of Udogie and believes the former Udinese defender still possesses considerable potential.

Tottenham prepared to remain patient with Udogie

Injuries have prevented Udogie from building sustained momentum since establishing himself in Tottenham’s senior side. The left-back managed only 14 Premier League starts last season and has failed to make more than 30 league appearances in any of his three campaigns with Spurs. He joined the North London side from Udinee in 2022 for £15 million.

His latest problem is not believed to be particularly serious, but missing virtually the entirety of pre-season means Udogie will inevitably be behind his teammates in terms of match fitness when he returns. Tottenham are therefore expected to take a cautious approach rather than rush him back into action.

That strategy has been made considerably easier by the arrival of Andy Robertson, who is expected to begin the campaign as De Zerbi’s first-choice left-back. Spurs also have Souza available in the position, giving the manager sufficient depth while Udogie works his way back towards full fitness.

The competition should reduce the pressure on the Italian to return prematurely, something that could ultimately help Tottenham address the recurring fitness problems that have disrupted his development.

De Zerbi retains faith in Udogie

Despite Robertson potentially beginning the season ahead of him, Udogie’s long-term position at Tottenham does not appear to be under threat. De Zerbi continues to rate the defender highly and views him as capable of playing an important role once fully fit.

Tottenham’s decision to remain patient with Udogie is understandable. His injury record has become a concern, but at 23 he still has plenty of time to fulfil the potential that convinced Spurs to sign him from Udinese. Robertson’s presence could actually benefit Udogie. Tottenham no longer need to depend on him every week, allowing De Zerbi to manage his workload carefully.

For now, therefore, talk of an exit appears premature. Tottenham’s priority is getting Udogie healthy rather than getting him out of the club.