Tottenham set price to sell Destiny Udogie as Fiorentina join race

Fiorentina will compete with Juventus in the race to sign 23-year-old Italian international Destiny Udogie from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Destiny Udogie is the subject of interest from Fiorentina. La Viola will aim to bolster the defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Apart from Fiorentina, Juventus will also attempt to sign the Verona native in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, per Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham will demand around €50 million to part ways with Udogie in the summer transfer window.

How has Destiny Udogie fared at Tottenham?

Destiny Udogie has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Udinese in August 2022. The 23-year-old began his stint with the North London club in the 2023/24 season after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Udinese. While the youngster was hot off the blocks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has been inconsistent since then.

To make matters worse, the 12-cap Italian international struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, missing 180 days of action that amount to 31 matches. So, he managed only 1,668 minutes of game time in 24 appearances in all competitions. However, the Italian full-back’s stock remains high, and a return to Serie A may be on the cards amid the links with Juventus and Fiorentina.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Destiny Udogie makes sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a new left-back, as widespread reports have linked Andrea Cambiaso with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in recent months. Even if Cambiaso remains with Juventus beyond the summer transfer window, Luciano Spalletti can do with another left-back, making Udogie a viable target

As for Fiorentina, the Violets are desperate to avoid being in another relegation battle after being in the drop zone for most of the 2025/26 season. Fabio Paratici has identified the left-back berth as an area of concern, compelling the Serie A club to consider a move for Udogie.

Udogie is not the only Tottenham defender on Fiorentina’s wishlist, as recent reports have claimed that Radu Dragusin is a top target for Paratici. However, Tottenham’s asking price of €50 million poses a problem for Fiorentina, as they cannot afford matching that valuation. So, Juventus will be in an advantageous position, though it is unclear if they are ready to pay €50 million to sign the Italian defender.