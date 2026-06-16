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Tottenham set price to sell Destiny Udogie as Fiorentina join race

by Keshav Awasty
June 16, 2026 9:36 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
Premier League: Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur Destiny Udogie of Tottenham Hotspur arrives during the Premier League match Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, United Kingdom on 12 April 2026 Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images Sunderland Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear United Kingdom Copyright: xAlfiexCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

Premier League: Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur Destiny Udogie of Tottenham Hotspur arrives during the Premier League match Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, United Kingdom on 12 April 2026 Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images Sunderland Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear United Kingdom Copyright: xAlfiexCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

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Fiorentina will compete with Juventus in the race to sign 23-year-old Italian international Destiny Udogie from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Destiny Udogie is the subject of interest from Fiorentina. La Viola will aim to bolster the defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Apart from Fiorentina, Juventus will also attempt to sign the Verona native in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, per Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham will demand around €50 million to part ways with Udogie in the summer transfer window.

How has Destiny Udogie fared at Tottenham?

Destiny Udogie has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Udinese in August 2022. The 23-year-old began his stint with the North London club in the 2023/24 season after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Udinese. While the youngster was hot off the blocks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has been inconsistent since then.

To make matters worse, the 12-cap Italian international struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, missing 180 days of action that amount to 31 matches. So, he managed only 1,668 minutes of game time in 24 appearances in all competitions. However, the Italian full-back’s stock remains high, and a return to Serie A may be on the cards amid the links with Juventus and Fiorentina.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Destiny Udogie makes sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a new left-back, as widespread reports have linked Andrea Cambiaso with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in recent months. Even if Cambiaso remains with Juventus beyond the summer transfer window, Luciano Spalletti can do with another left-back, making Udogie a viable target

As for Fiorentina, the Violets are desperate to avoid being in another relegation battle after being in the drop zone for most of the 2025/26 season. Fabio Paratici has identified the left-back berth as an area of concern, compelling the Serie A club to consider a move for Udogie.

Udogie is not the only Tottenham defender on Fiorentina’s wishlist, as recent reports have claimed that Radu Dragusin is a top target for Paratici. However, Tottenham’s asking price of €50 million poses a problem for Fiorentina, as they cannot afford matching that valuation. So, Juventus will be in an advantageous position, though it is unclear if they are ready to pay €50 million to sign the Italian defender.

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