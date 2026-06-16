Fabio Paratici prioritising Fiorentina move for Radu Dragusin

Serie A club Fiorentina will look to sign 24-year-old Romanian international Radu Dragusin from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Radu Dragusin is the subject of interest from Fiorentina. The Serie A club will aim to bolster the defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabio Paratici, who joined Fiorentina as the new head of football after leaving Tottenham earlier this year, is driving force behind Dragusin, with the Bucharest native emerging as “the favourite” option for the window.

How has Radu Dragusin fared at Tottenham?

Radu Dragusin has struggled to make his mark since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa in a deal worth €30 million in January 2024. The 24-year-old joined the North London club after an impressive stint with Genoa. However, he has yet to become a regular for Tottenham, and a long-term knee injury kept him on the sidelines for most of 2025.

Dragusin has managed only 48 appearances in two and a half years at Tottenham, amassing 3,185 minutes of game time. Yet the Romanian defender retains significant stock, and a Serie A return is gaining traction. Fiorentina will be among the prospective suitors vying for the young defender’s signature in the coming weeks.

Serie A return on the cards?

Radu Dragusin has been on Fiorentina’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as they are desperate not to be embroiled in another relegation battle after being in the drop zone for most of the 2025/26 season. Bolstering the defensive unit is crucial, as deficiencies at the back were the undoing for La Viola in the recently concluded campaign.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Fiorentina’s radar, with Dragusin also a viable target, having also been on the club’s wishlist in January. However, the Tottenham defender was reportedly reluctant to join the Serie A club in the previous transfer window, and it is unclear if his stance has changed.

Nevertheless, a summer departure is certain, as widespread reports have revealed that the Romanian international has asked his agent to engineer an exit. Tottenham will not stand in his way, though their asking price remains unclear. However, Paratici’s healthy working relationship with the North London club should pave the way for smooth negotiations if the player is ready to join La Viola.