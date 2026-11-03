Manchester United inch closer to Alejandro Balde move amid Chelsea links

Manchester United are closing in on the signature of Barcelona misfit Alejandro Balde, but could face competition from rivals Chelsea.

Alejandro Balde is considering a move away from Barcelona after growing frustrated with limited opportunities under Hansi Flick, with Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring the Spanish left-back’s availability, according to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness.

The 23-year-old is open to a January switch to the Premier League, and United remain interested following summer enquiries. Barcelona are keen to engineer a permanent transfer rather than sanction a loan.

Balde would be willing to listen to offers if his situation does not improve before the winter market opens. His position has deteriorated under Flick despite remaining at the club over the summer.

During Barcelona’s 6–1 victory over Alaves a few days ago, he started on the bench and managed only 28 minutes, even with a number of key defenders out injured. Overall, he has only been involved in four games, racking up a total of 116 minutes.

Alejandro Balde to Manchester United might make a lot of sense

The defender is unhappy with the lack of clarity surrounding his role, having learned about his standing in the squad through the media rather than direct communication from Flick. He has also struggled to understand how he can convince the manager of his worth when deployed in unfamiliar positions during training.

The frustration has prompted Balde to evaluate a January move. Manchester United are keen on the Spanish international as they look to strengthen the left-back position. With Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu out injured, they have been forced to deploy Diogo Dalot on the left.

United’s difficult start to the campaign has added urgency to their search for reinforcements. They have won only two matches this season and are enduring a nine-game winless run, leaving them 17th in the Premier League after their 2–0 defeat to Chelsea.

Barcelona could seek in excess of €40 million

According to Fichajes, Barcelona would consider selling the defender for more than €40 million. A permanent transfer is the Catalan club’s preferred option, although a loan with a mandatory purchase clause has also been discussed.

Chelsea have also been linked with Balde, as they look to add more quality on the left despite the arrival of Pep Chavarria in the summer. With the winter window fast approaching and the Catalan club placing a €40 million price tag on the player, United must act quickly to beat the Blues.

No formal offer or agreement has been confirmed, but Balde’s growing openness to leave Barcelona gives the Red Devils a potentially favourable opportunity.