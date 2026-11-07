Liverpool worried about Milos Kerkez amid faltering form

Liverpool have growing concerns about Milos Kerkez’s long-term future with his faltering form and a lack of improvement causing worries in the background.

According to Football Insider, Milos Kerkez is steadily grabbing the headlines with his weak performances for Liverpool, with the club already beginning to worry about his long-term impact. While there is no immediate speculation over his future, the displays this season, if they do not improve, could lead to further scrutiny, with Liverpool already thinking about strengthening the left-back position.

Milos Kerkez was signed under former manager Arne Slot as Robertson’s successor, but the Scotsman remained a key player last season while Kerkez struggled with consistency. Heading into the 2026/27 season. Kerkez is Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, with Robertson having departed.

Liverpool had envisaged the idea of adding the former Bournemouth star as a succession plan to the formidable Robertson, but last season the Scotsman found himself as a key cog, and Kerkez was often criticised for his weak displays. The club had plans to bring in a new left-back in the summer, but for reasons unknown, they did not sign one, as Kostas Tsimikas is now the second choice behind the 23-year-old.

This term, Kerkez has started ten games across all competitions, an indication of his importance in the team. Kerkez’s final season at Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola was his best to date, yet he has struggled to replicate that form for Liverpool despite reuniting with the Spanish tactician.

What next for Milos Kerkez?

Liverpool hope Kerkez will develop into a starting-standard left-back; his early form at the club has raised questions about that trajectory. The ideal scenario for the Hungarian international was to find his best form under Iraola, although that has not materialised in the short term this campaign, which has raised doubts over the viability of the left-back role in the long term.

Liverpool hope Kerkez improves to compete among the division’s leading left-backs. While he is under no danger of being sold as things stand, there is every possibility they could sign competition in the position.

Liverpool have been linked with Brentford’s Malick Diouf and Fenerbahce’s Archie Brown as potential alternatives at left-back. Brown recently scored against Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League fixture, which could heighten his profile as a target if Kerkez’s form continues to dwindle.