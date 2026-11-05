Liverpool stepping up interest in Archie Brown, Manchester United also keen

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United defensive target Archie Brown following his heroics in the UEFA Champions League.

Fenerbahce left-back Archie Brown has caught multiple Premier League clubs’ attention after scoring and assisting in a 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Liverpool in Istanbul. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Reds have been monitoring the 24-year-old and are now expected to accelerate their pursuit following his decisive contribution to Fenerbahce’s victory.

Brown scored the leveller at 2-2 and provided the assist for Vedat Muriqi’s winner, underlining his attacking qualities and growing European reputation. The Birmingham-born defender has five goal contributions in 16 appearances across competitions this season, making him an increasingly attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen at left-back.

Liverpool’s interest comes amid uncertainty over their options in the position. Milos Kerkez has struggled to deliver the consistency expected following his £40 million move from Bournemouth, while Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave when his contract expires next summer. Brown could challenge Kerkez or replace Tsimikas as Liverpool plan to bolster the left-back position.

Manchester United could compete with Liverpool

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration of the Fenerbahce defender, with Manchester United also keeping a close watch on his progress. Manchester United pursued a new left-back in summer but failed to secure their preferred target Lewis Hall, leaving the position open for future transfer windows.

Brown has consequently emerged as an interesting option for United, who have been monitoring his performances regularly. The Red Devils are looking to bring in someone who can compete with and cover for Luke Shaw, who is their only senior left-back, with Patrick Dorgu often being used as a winger.

Archie Brown came through youth systems at West Bromwich Albion and Derby County before joining Lausanne in 2021, progressing to Gent before Fenerbahce signed him in 2025. AC Milan were also among the clubs to enquire about his availability during the summer, underlining the growing interest in his services.

Recent reports have claimed that Brown would welcome a Premier League move. His performance against Liverpool could prove particularly significant in accelerating that interest. With the two high-profile Premier League clubs assessing their left-back options, Brown could become a name to watch ahead of the 2027 transfer window.