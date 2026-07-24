Archie Brown wants Premier League move amid Chelsea, Manchester United links

Chelsea and Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Fenerbahce defensive mainstay Archie Brown.

Archie Brown is understood to be open to a return to England, with Manchester United and Chelsea both monitoring the Fenerbahce left-back as a potential signing, per Sabah. The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the more intriguing options for the Premier League giants to bolster their defence.

Brown has impressed since joining Fenerbahce from Gent for around €8 million, and his first season in Turkey has only strengthened his reputation. He made 38 appearances in all competitions, racked up 2,589 minutes, while also contributing five goals and seven assists from defence.

Premier League giants can sign Brown for €20 million

Manchester United are believed to view Brown as a useful cover option for Luke Shaw, whose injury issues have continued to create uncertainty in that position. Chelsea, meanwhile, see him as an ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid, while also offering competition to Jorrel Hato at Stamford Bridge.

Fenerbahce are not expected to make things easy. The Turkish club are asking for €20 million and also want a sell-on clause included, which underlines both Brown’s value and the belief that his market could rise further.

At the same time, manager Ismail Kartal wants to keep the defender in his squad, so any exit would likely require a firm bid rather than passive interest. Brown’s own desire to return to England, however, could become a decisive factor if talks progress.

For Chelsea, Brown offers width and attacking pace to replace Marc Cucurella; for United, he provides depth and reliability, protecting United against the defensive shortages created by Shaw’s recurring absences; two distinct but urgent needs.

While the Turkish club have a firm stance, their €20 million asking price is unlikely to be a problem for the Premier League giants. In the end, it might come down to which of the two clubs moves quickly to strike a deal with both the player and the club.