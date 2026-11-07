Chelsea, Liverpool need to pay €50-60 million to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf

Brentford will demand around €50-60 million if they are forced to sell 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in El Hadji Malick Diouf. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Brentford defender.

Per 4-4-2, Chelsea and Liverpool have established contact with Diouf’s entourage to discuss a possible move. The report adds that the two clubs are likely to submit formal offers soon, with Brentford’s valuation now known.

El Hadji Malick Diouf and his Premier League career so far

El Hadji Malick Diouf has had to remain patient since joining Brentford from West Ham United in a deal worth €40 million this past summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium amid hype surrounding him after an impressive debut season with West Ham, having been a rare bright spot in a campaign that ended in relegation for the East London club.

Diouf accumulated nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists last season. However, with Keane Lewis-Potter being the first-choice left-back for Brentford, the Senegalese international has managed only 154 minutes of game time in five Premier League outings. Nevertheless, his popularity in the market remains unaffected.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea considered signing El Hadji Malick Diouf earlier this year, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is perplexing, as Xabi Alonso already has two left-backs in his squad after the arrival of Pep Chavarria. Additionally, Marco Palestra can play as a left wing-back, meaning Chelsea should focus on adding more quality to other positions, including centre-back and central midfield.

As for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas is not a reliable alternative to Milos Kerkez, with the Reds not trusting him enough to keep him in the squad last season. The Greek defender may depart on a free transfer next summer. So, with Kerkez being inconsistent since arriving from Bournemouth last year, Liverpool need to sign a left-back, with the attack-minded Diouf an ideal alternative to Kerkez.

Despite signing him as a long-term prospect, Brentford may face pressure to sell, even as the €50-60 million valuation emerges. The opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea and Liverpool could entice both the player and the club to reconsider their long-term plans.