Liverpool, Manchester United sounded out for Alejandro Balde deal

Liverpool and Manchester United have been approached over a potential move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been sounded out over a potential January move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, as the Catalan giants are ready to sanction a temporary departure, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Balde has fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick of late. The 22-year-old has managed just one first-team appearance this season and is now behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo, as well as Gerard Martin. He also missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad, which sums up his recent struggles.

Given the lack of game time at Camp Nou, his representatives are already exploring options away from Barcelona after receiving permission to do so. Manchester United have been spoken to about a January loan, while Liverpool have also been offered the opportunity to sign the defender.

Why Manchester United and Liverpool could seriously look at Balde

Manchester United were already considering Balde during the summer transfer window. However, they ultimately prioritised moves for Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall. Unfortunately, both those moves are now off the table.

As a result, the Red Devils continue to assess the left-back market, meaning Balde’s availability could provide them with another opportunity to strengthen the position. With Patrick Dorgu moving up the field, they need support/cover for Luke Shaw.

For Balde, the move offers a chance to rebuild first-team confidence after a spell in Barcelona’s deeper pecking order. A loan move would allow Manchester United to assess him in English football without committing to a permanent transfer immediately.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been approached by intermediaries working on Balde’s behalf. Milos Kerkez has not lived up to the billing at Anfield. They are not convinced about him being their go-to choice at left-back and would love to have some competition for the 22-year-old.

For Barcelona, allowing Balde a loan move could restore his first-team status while freeing up squad flexibility in left-back depth. The Spaniard’s long-term position at the Nou Camp has also become increasingly uncertain. His contract currently runs until 2028, but there have been no talks over an extension.

The Catalan giants are also considering signing another left-back in 2027, which could make it even harder for Balde to regain his previous status in Flick’s squad. But for now, he will be focused on doing his best in the Premier League if he does end up there for the second half of the season.