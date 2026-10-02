Alejandro Balde prepared to leave Barcelona in January

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is increasingly open to leaving the club in January if his lack of playing time continues.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring his situation. Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be preparing a €40 million proposal for the Spain international, while AC Milan remain interested.

The 22-year-old had initially decided to stay at Barcelona after discussions with Hansi Flick, believing he would have an opportunity to compete for the starting role. Instead, the situation has moved in the opposite direction.

Alejandro Balde’s Barcelona situation reaches boling point

Balde has played just 12 minutes of competitive football this season, coming against Racing Santander. Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart have received greater opportunities at left-back and that lack of involvement has understandably changed the equation.

Balde still wants to succeed at Barcelona, but reports suggest he is now prepared to consider an exit if his circumstances do not improve over the coming weeks. His contract runs until June 2028, while his reported €1 billion release clause gives Barcelona considerable protection. The club therefore remain in a strong negotiating position, although a sustained lack of minutes could make a January departure increasingly difficult to avoid.

Liverpool and Chelsea monitoring closely

Liverpool have maintained an interest in Balde and could revisit the possibility of signing him during the winter window. The Spaniard’s situation could be particularly appealing to the Reds given their ongoing search for greater depth and quality at left-back. Chelsea are also monitoring developments, while AC Milan have emerged as another potential destination.

PSG, however, appear to be taking the most concrete approach and Luis Enrique’s side are preparing a €40 million offer, with the French champions viewing Balde as a potential reinforcement on the left. That figure is below his reported €50 million market valuation but could provide Barcelona with an important decision if the player pushes for greater clarity over his future.

Balde’s situation is becoming one Barcelona will need to handle carefully. There is no question that a player with his pace, attacking instincts and experience at just 22 remains an attractive proposition for Europe’s biggest clubs.

The problem is that potential alone cannot compensate indefinitely for a lack of football. From Barcelona’s perspective, selling in January could provide a useful financial return, but it would also mean giving up on a player who was once viewed as an important part of the club’s long-term defensive structure.

For Balde, meanwhile, the priority should be playing and Liverpool could offer an interesting route because their need at left-back could provide a clearer pathway, while Chelsea would give him another Premier League opportunity. Meanwhile, PSG’s €40 million proposal could ultimately force Barcelona to make the first major decision.