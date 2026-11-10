Arsenal identify Alex Baena as top target for next year, face Manchester City battle

Arsenal could prioritise a move for Alex Baena in 2027 and formulate a plan to tempt Atletico Madrid into a sale, with Manchester City also keen.

As reported by Fichajes, Alex Baena could emerge as Arsenal’s priority attacking target ahead of 2027, with the club already formulating a plan for the January market. Manchester City are also keen, with Atletico Madrid only willing to entertain a sale if clubs can meet their asking price, set at €80 million.

Not all big Premier League teams tend to spend big in the January window, with prices for targets usually inflated in the winter market. In Arsenal’s case, they have rarely spent significantly midway through the season, which is in contrast to a club like Manchester City, who have consistently splashed in January in the last few years.

The two clubs are chasing a common target, with Alex Baena the player in question. Manchester City were linked with the Spanish World Cup winner recently, and they could test the waters with an offer ahead of January, with Enzo Maresca still looking to add attackers who could take up central or wide positions.

Atletico Madrid are aware of the growing interest in the playmaker, with the club not in the mood to entertain offers unless someone meets their €80 million asking price. For a January signing, the price point might feel a bit steep, as Arsenal are also in the mix alongside Manchester City, while Bayern Munich are also in the mix, as per reports.

Arsenal to formulate Alex Baena offer?

Arsenal had been keeping tabs on Baena as an option to improve their attacking setup, with the €80 million-rated World Cup-winning playmaker’s ability to feature on the left wing a big plus point. While their interest is quite sensible, the Gunners were expected to wait until next summer to make their move for the attacker, as Atletico Madrid were widely ready to close the door on a January exit.

However, the Gunners could formulate a plan that will help Atletico Madrid as well as reduce the burden of paying as much as €80 million or more. With Martin Zubimendi reportedly considering a January exit, Atletico Madrid are viewed as one of the possible suitors for the Spanish midfielder, who has been experiencing reduced game time since the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

If Diego Simeone considers Zubimendi a solid addition to his team, then Arsenal could ponder offering the midfielder in a deal for Baena. It is a formula worth pursuing as far as the Gunners are concerned, while Baena’s stance will also hold massive importance, although the chance to play for Mikel Arteta’s side may have its upsides.