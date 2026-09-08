Manchester City unlikely to chase January move for Alex Baena

Manchester City will not launch the offensive to sign 25-year-old Spanish international Alex Baena from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in Alex Baena. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile wide attacker, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Atletico Madrid playmaker.

Alex Baena and his career so far

Alex Baena has established himself as one of the most productive attackers in La Liga since he broke onto the scene at Villarreal. After his breakthrough at Estadio de la Ceramica, the 25-year-old moved to Atletico Madrid in July 2025, and he has come leaps and bounds in the last 14 months, having been a creative force for his club and country.

While the numbers do not reflect his ability, the Spanish playmaker has managed five goals and four assists in 50 outings for Atletico Madrid. Additionally, Baena, who has made 49 appearances for Spain, played his part as La Roja won the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Manchester City’s pursuit has been surprising, considering Enzo Maresca has a stacked offensive unit in his squad. While the Citizens failed to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, they need a creative forward to partner Erling Haaland, not a wide attacker, having signed Allan Elias and Iliman Ndiaye towards the end of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Alex Baena has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist since before he joined Atletico Madrid. The continued interest is logical, as even though they signed two wide attackers (Ibrahim Mbaye and Alejandro Garnacho) this past summer, the Villans lack creativity in the final third after selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea. The Atletico Madrid playmaker would thus strengthen Unai Emery’s options.

As for Newcastle United, Matthias Jaissle has four wide attackers after signing Bazoumana Toure in the summer transfer window. However, Jacob Murphy is in his thirties and will be in the twilight of his career in a few years. So, the Magpies need a creative player who can provide width in the final third; Baena would be a long-term upgrade on the wing.

However, recent reports indicate that Atletico Madrid are unwilling to part with Baena, leaving Aston Villa and Newcastle facing a significant challenge to secure his signature despite Manchester City’s decision not to pursue a January deal. The 2026/27 La Liga title hopefuls’ resolute stance reflects Baena’s importance to their midfield.