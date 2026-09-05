Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester City vying for Alex Baena

Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are keen on signing 25-year-old Spanish international Alex Baena from Atletico Madrid next year.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are ready to test the waters over a possible move for Alex Baena. However, Atletico Madrid will not entertain any bids to part ways with the Spaniard, with a mid-season deal unlikely to materialise.

Alex Baena and his soaring stock

Alex Baena has established himself as one of the best playmakers in La Liga since he broke onto the scene at Villarreal. After his breakthrough at Estadio de la Ceramica, the 25-year-old moved to Atletico Madrid in July 2025, and he has made substantial progress in the last 14 months, having been a creative force for his club and country.

While the numbers do not reflect his ability, the Spanish playmaker has managed five goals and four assists in 49 outings for Atletico Madrid. Additionally, Baena, who has made 49 appearances for Spain, played his part as La Roja won the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Manchester City’s pursuit is surprising, considering Enzo Maresca has a stacked offensive unit in his squad. While the Citizens failed to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, they need a creative forward to partner Erling Haaland, not a wide attacker.

Meanwhile, Alex Baena has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist since before he joined Atletico Madrid. The continued interest makes sense, as even though they signed two wide attackers (Ibrahim Mbaye and Alejandro Garnacho) this past summer, Aston Villa have lacked creative quality in the final third after Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea. The Atletico Madrid playmaker would strengthen their attacking midfield.

As for Newcastle United, Matthias Jaissle has four wide attackers after signing Bazoumana Toure in the summer transfer window. However, Jacob Murphy is in his thirties and will be in the twilight of his career in a few years. So, the Magpies need a creative player who can provide width in the final third; Baena would be a long-term upgrade on the wing.

However, with Atletico Madrid having no interest in parting ways with the Spanish international, the three Premier League clubs face a tall order to secure his services. The 2026/27 La Liga title hopefuls are right to have that stance, considering the 25-year-old is a mainstay in the final third, though per Caught Offside, it will not stop his suitors from testing Los Rojiblancos’ resolve.