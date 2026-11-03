Bayern Munich line up January move for Alex Baena amid Arsenal links

Arsenal will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of 25-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are both keen on acquiring the services of Atletico Madrid star Alex Baena. The Bundesliga champions’ interest in the Spanish international could complicate matters for the Gunners. According to Fichajes, Bayern are considering a move for Baena as they look to reinforce their attacking options following injuries to Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, and Jamal Musiala.

Arsenal are also understood to be monitoring Baena to address their need for left-flank depth following the summer departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. That has meant that Christos Tzolis is the only specialists left-sided winger in the squad.

With Bukayo Saka sidelined, the Gunners are seeking cover, and Baena’s versatility would offer tactical flexibility in the attacking line. The Spaniard’s experience on the left wing and ability to play in the number 10 role would provide greater flexibility. He could provide direct competition to Tzolis for a place in the starting XI on the left flank.

Alex Baena’s impressive start has attracted interest

Baena joined Atletico Madrid from Villarreal in 2025, and he has only gone from strength to strength since. The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner has made an encouraging start to the 2026/27 campaign, registering five goals and three assists in 11 league appearances.

Bayern’s interest comes at a time when injuries have disrupted their attacking plans. Serge Gnabry is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh, while Ismael Saibari has undergone surgery following a rupture of the syndesmotic ligament in his right ankle. Musiala is also working towards recovering from his physical problems.

Baena’s experience in build-up play and movement into the penalty area would strengthen Bayern’s attack during a period of uncertainty. Atletico Madrid, however, remain in control of the Spanish playmaker’s future with his contract running until 2030.

With eight direct goal contributions this season, Baena has demonstrated his value to Diego Simeone’s side. Whether Atletico Madrid would entertain a January departure remains unclear, but interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal could place his future firmly in the spotlight as the transfer window approaches.