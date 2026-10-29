Arsenal forced to wait until next summer to sign Alex Baena

Arsenal will have to wait until next summer to get their hands on Atletico Madrid attacking mainstay Alex Baena.

Arsenal can only pursue Alex Baena next summer, with Atletico Madrid unwilling to sanction the winger’s departure during the January transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

Mikel Arteta’s side have identified the 25-year-old as a potential attacking reinforcement. However, Diego Simeone considers him an important part of Atletico Madrid’s long-term plans, meaning Arsenal cannot complete a January signing.

Baena has impressed since joining Atletico from Villarreal and has strengthened his reputation this campaign. The Spaniard has registered five goals and three assists in his 13 outings, while his ability to operate on the left flank or in an attacking midfield role makes him an attractive option for the Gunners.

The versatile playmaker also featured in Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign this summer, further raising his profile and attracting attention from clubs across Europe. As per Football Insider, Baena ticks several boxes for Arsenal, particularly because of his proven quality and versatility in the final third.

Atletico Madrid are determined to hold firm. Baena is contracted to the Spanish giants until 2030, and he is highly valued by Simeone, meaning any potential transfer would require a substantial offer.

Arsenal are expected to keep monitoring his situation before potentially revisiting their interest at the end of the season. There are clear reasons why Arteta would want to bring Baena to the Emirates Stadium.

Why do Arsenal want Baena in their ranks?

Arsenal lost Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the summer but signed Christos Tzolis as their main addition to the left flank. They lack depth on the left flank, and Baena directly addresses that need. Bukayo Saka’s injury has further highlighted their need to bring in a versatile forward.

Baena could provide competition on the wing while also offering cover in the number 10 role, giving Arteta greater flexibility when rotating his attacking players across domestic and European competitions.

The Gunners must be patient. Atletico Madrid’s refusal to negotiate in January and Baena’s 2030 contract mean the London club will need both a significant financial commitment and willingness to wait until the summer window. Securing the World Cup winner’s signature is possible, but only on Simeone’s terms.