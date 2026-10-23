Arsenal reignite interest in Alex Baena, January deal difficult

Arsenal will look to sign 25-year-old Spanish international Alex Baena from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Football Transfers, Alex Baena has previously been a target for Arsenal, and they have rekindled their interest in him. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attackers in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Atletico Madrid star.

However, per Football Transfers, convincing Atletico Madrid to part ways with Baena in January will be a tall order, citing how they “refused to allow Julian Alvarez to depart, despite serious interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid” in the summer transfer window.

Alex Baena and his career so far

Alex Baena has established himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga since he broke onto the scene at Villarreal. After his breakthrough at Estadio de la Ceramica in the 2024/25 season, the Spaniard moved to Atletico Madrid in July 2025, and he has made significant progress in the last 15 months, having been a creative force for his club and country.

While the numbers do not reflect his ability, the Spanish playmaker has managed seven goals and six assists in 58 outings for Atletico Madrid thus far. The 25-year-old attacker has finally started backing his quality with productivity this season, having scored five times and provided three assists in 12 outings. Additionally, Baena played his part as La Roja won the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

London calling

Alex Baena has been on Arsenal’s wishlist since before he joined Atletico Madrid. The continued interest is logical, as even though they signed Christos Tzolis this past summer, the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have left Mikel Arteta with only one specialist winger on the left flank.

Baena has thus emerged as a viable target, and his ability to reprise multiple attacking roles adds to his appeal. The Spaniard possesses the passing ability, vision, and goalscoring tendency to become an asset for Arsenal.

However, recent reports indicate that Atletico Madrid are unwilling to part with Baena, leaving Arsenal facing a significant challenge to secure his signature in a January deal. The Colchoneros’ resolute stance reflects Baena’s importance to their attack, and Arsenal’s prospects do not appear to be bright.