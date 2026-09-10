Atletico Madrid uninterested in selling Alex Baena

Manchester City have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacking sensation Alex Baena.

Manchester City face frustration in their pursuit of Alex Baena, with Atletico Madrid having no plans to sell the Spanish international in the near future, according to a report by Football Insider.

City have added Baena to their transfer shortlist after being impressed by his performances over the past few seasons. However, the Premier League champions will find it difficult to prise the 25-year-old away from the Metropolitano, with Atletico Madrid viewing him as an important part of Diego Simeone’s plans.

Baena’s sensational rise in recent years

A regular starter throughout Spain’s run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Baena has built on that success with consistent La Liga performances under Simeone. With his contract running until 2030 and Atletico Madrid’s reputation as difficult negotiators, Manchester City would need a significant bid to tempt the Spanish giants.

Baena earned a place in the official La Liga Team of the Season for 2024/25 after registering 16 goal contributions in 32 league appearances, which earned him a £39 million move to Atletico Madrid, although his first campaign in Madrid was less productive.

The Spain international managed just five goal contributions during his debut season with Simeone’s side. Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid remain convinced by his ability, and Baena has already started the current campaign strongly, registering four goal contributions in five appearances.

Manchester City remain keen on Baena

Manchester City’s interest is understandable given their search for another left-sided attacker towards the end of the summer window. They eventually signed Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for £65 million, but Baena remains on their radar as a potential future target.

The Citizens will continue to monitor his progress, although a January move appears highly unlikely given his importance in Simeone’s setup. Securing his services next summer won’t be easy either, as he would still have three years left on his deal.

Manchester City do have several options across the flanks despite the departures of Omar Marmoush and Savinho. A move for Baena may only become a realistic possibility if another attacking player leaves the club in the near future. Meanwhile, Atletico have made it clear the Spaniard is not for sale, and a future bid would require a massive financial offer to progress.