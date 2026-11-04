Martin Zubimendi prepared to leave Arsenal in January

Martin Zubimendi is ready to consider a departure from Arsenal in the January transfer window amid his struggles for regular game time.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are interested in Martin Zubimendi. The three Spanish clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a holding midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Arsenal utility man.

Additionally, per TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Liverpool have been “spoken to” about a possible winter move for Zubimendi. However, the report suggests that the Reds are “seen as less likely to make a move at this stage, with their previous interest dating back to their previous management”.

How has Martin Zubimendi fared at Arsenal?

Martin Zubimendi has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Arsenal from Real Sociedad in a deal worth £60 million in July 2025. The 27-year-old arrived with an impressive reputation, having been one of the best midfielders in La Liga. However, while he was a regular for most of his debut season, the end of that campaign produced ominous signs, as he lost his starting berth.

The Spanish international amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 57 outings across all competitions and contributed 6 goals and 3 assists. However, after lost his spot as a regular starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season, the struggles have continued this term, as he has managed only 289 minutes of game time in ten outings thus far. This dip in form explains the player’s willingness to entertain a winter exit.

A man in demand

Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, having tracked his development at Real Sociedad. The continued interest is logical, as the Merengues want a holding midfielder after losing the race to sign Rodri. Real Madrid need a specific profile, as the team has lacked progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos retired. Zubimendi, with his passing ability, provides that while retaining solidity out of possession.

As for a possible move to Liverpool, the Reds are desperate to sign a specialist defensive midfielder to ease the workload on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession. Additionally, Mac Allister faces an uncertain future at Anfield, as talks over a new contract have yet to begin.

However, with the TEAMtalk report suggesting that Liverpool are unlikely to launch a bid, a return to La Liga appears possible. While competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid poses a problem for Real Madrid, recent reports have claimed that the Spanish international wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.