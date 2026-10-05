Martin Zubimendi keen on sealing Real Madrid move next year

Martin Zubimendi would reportedly be open to joining Real Madrid in the near future should his time at Arsenal come to a close.

As reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid are being given hope in the pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, with the midfielder now seemingly open to the idea of playing at the Bernabeu. The Spanish international could be the subject of a departure in the near future, with Real Madrid already pondering a possible formula to tempt Arsenal into selling the former Real Sociedad star.

Martin Zubimendi ended his first season with Arsenal by making 57 appearances across all competitions, playing a major role in the club’s success. The Gunners had a tremendous season under Mikel Arteta as they clinched the Premier League title as well as reaching the Champions League final.

Since the end of the previous campaign and through the summer window, Arteta has used Myles Lewis-Skelly much more than anticipated as an alternative to Zubimendi, as well as signing Bruno Guimaraes. There were suggestions back in the summer that the arrival of the latter could have pushed the Spanish midfielder out of the door, although Arteta had no plans to part ways with him.

Real Madrid were one of the teams keen, as per reports, had there been an opening from Arsenal and an indication that they were willing to sell Zubimendi. There are suggestions that the midfielder is willing to fight for a place in this Arsenal setup, although should he see a massive reduction in game time, the Spaniard could consider an exit in future windows.

Real Madrid boost in Zubimendi chase

The crux of the story is that Zubimendi is reportedly open to joining Real Madrid in the near future, possibly including the January window. Given his importance to Arsenal, Arteta is unlikely to sanction a departure in the winter market, although the summer conversation might be different, especially if Real Madrid come knocking.

Zubimendi himself would be open to an exit and is now ready to make the switch to the Bernabeu if an opportunity arises. Real Madrid had been looking for a holding midfielder since the summer window, when they came close to signing Rodri before the World Cup winner chose a new challenge at Barcelona.

The club are already thinking about a formula worth €60 million plus an additional €15 million in add-ons to tempt Arsenal into selling Zubimendi. On paper, such an offer could help the Gunners recoup their investment in the Spaniard, although given market fluctuations, Arteta’s side are likely to demand significantly more for a player considered one of the top-rated in his position.