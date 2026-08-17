Jose Mourinho approves Real Madrid move for Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid have revived their interest in Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with new head coach Jose Mourinho reportedly giving his approval for the Spanish giants to pursue a summer deal.

Zubimendi only arrived at Arsenal last year after the Gunners paid around €65 million to sign him from Real Sociedad. However, his situation in North London has become increasingly uncertain following changes to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The 27-year-old played an important role for much of his debut campaign but saw his involvement decrease considerably towards the end of the season. Myles Lewis-Skelly was preferred in several important matches, while the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes has added further competition.

Real Madrid make contact over Zubimendi

According to TEAMtalk, Zubimendi’s representatives have already held discussions with Arsenal as they seek clarity over his position in Arteta’s plans. Arsenal are not actively pushing the Spain international towards the exit but would reportedly consider allowing him to leave if they receive an acceptable proposal.

That has encouraged Real Madrid to re-enter the picture. Madrid had previously considered Manchester City midfielder Rodri as a major target, but his expected switch to Barcelona has forced them to assess alternatives. Mourinho is keen to add greater experience and control at the base of his midfield, and Zubimendi has received the Portuguese manager’s approval.

Initial contact regarding a potential transfer has now taken place, while the player’s camp are understood to have indicated that Zubimendi would welcome the opportunity to join Real Madrid.

Arsenal valuation could decide transfer

The major obstacle is likely to be Arsenal’s asking price and after having invested €65 million in Zubimendi only a year ago, the Gunners are unlikely to sanction his departure cheaply. Real Madrid must therefore decide how heavily they are prepared to invest in Mourinho’s preferred midfield reinforcement.

Zubimendi could also become an important part of a wider midfield overhaul at the Bernabeu. Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a departure after being deemed available for transfer, and Real Madrid believe Zubimendi could provide the positional discipline and passing control Mourinho wants from his holding midfielder.

Zubimendi’s willingness to consider Real Madrid makes this situation particularly interesting, but Arsenal remain in control.The arrival of Guimaraes and Lewis-Skelly’s emergence may have changed the midfielder’s standing, yet selling a €65 million investment after only one season would require a substantial offer.

For Real Madrid, however, Zubimendi represents a natural alternative to Rodri. With Mourinho approving the move and contact already taking place, Arsenal’s valuation could now determine whether this develops into one of the window’s major late transfers.