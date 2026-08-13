Arsenal ready to sell Martin Zubimendi amid exit links

Arsenal will entertain bids to part ways with 27-year-old Spanish international Martin Zubimendi after signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in Martin Zubimendi. The two European heavyweights are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Arsenal star.

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal will demand at least £77 million to part ways with Zubimendi in the coming weeks, though they are not desperate to cash in on the Spaniard. The former Real Sociedad midfielder is also eager to clarify his situation, as he wants regular game time in the upcoming campaign.

How has Martin Zubimendi fared at Arsenal?

Martin Zubimendi has established himself as a key figure for Arsenal since arriving from Real Sociedad in a deal worth £60 million last summer. The 27-year-old arrived with an impressive reputation, having been one of La Liga’s leading midfielders at Real Sociedad. However, the end of his debut season produced ominous signs.

While the Spanish international amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 57 outings across all competitions and contributed 6 goals and 3 assists, he lost his spot as a regular starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season. This dip in form may explain Arsenal’s willingness to entertain bids for him.

A man in demand

Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, having tracked his development at Real Sociedad. The continued interest is understandable amid Los Blancos’ search for a holding midfielder after losing the race to sign Rodri, who will likely join Barcelona this summer. Real Madrid need a specific profile, as they have lacked progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos retired.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are worried about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester City. The Argentine international is reportedly ready to leave the West London club, forcing them to look for a long-term replacement. Zubimendi, who become more productive in the final third in his debut season with Arsenal, is an option worth considering, as he has evolved from being a defensive-minded midfielder.

However, winning the race to sign the Spanish international amid the Real Madrid links will be a tall order, as selling to a direct rival brings complications. Nevertheless, with Arsenal ready to sell the player for £77 million, a deal may materialise in the coming weeks if the Blues are ready to meet the valuation.