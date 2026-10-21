Liverpool yet to open contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister despite impressive form

Liverpool have not opened contract talks with the in-form Alexis Mac Allister, which could lead to speculation over his long-term future.

According to The Telegraph, Mac Allister’s future remains uncertain at Liverpool, with the club yet to begin negotiations over a new contract with the in-form Argentine midfielder. His brace against Villarreal has once again placed the spotlight on both the player and his situation, while his current form is increasing the pressure on those in charge at Anfield.

Mac Allister admitted in September that he was “very sad” because Liverpool had not offered him a new deal. The Argentine midfielder has been a key performer for the club since completing a £35 million move from Brighton in 2023, and there is a strong argument that he deserves a fresh contract.

He has arguably been Liverpool’s best player this season, with his two goals against Villarreal on Tuesday bringing renewed attention to his importance. Mac Allister’s current deal expires in 2028, meaning Liverpool should be considering offering him improved terms and securing his long-term future.

Iraola was reportedly keen to keep Mac Allister during the summer, and the manager could become a catalyst in pushing for a new contract. Given that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently the best-performing player for Liverpool, it would seem unwise for the Merseyside club to allow him to leave easily next summer.

What is happening with Mac Allister’s new deal?

Liverpool have yet to open talks with Mac Allister or his representatives over a new contract. If the situation continues, the club could risk losing the £35 million signing, with Chelsea among the clubs reportedly interested in the Argentine. More teams could enter the race if Liverpool fail to act soon.

Liverpool are not opposed to offering Mac Allister a new deal, according to reports, although the club would prefer to assess his performances before making a decision on a fresh agreement. At the moment, the Argentine midfielder is playing at the highest level of his Liverpool career and has shown no signs of pushing for an exit, meaning he arguably deserves improved terms.

The final decision will remain with Liverpool as the club determines its next course of action. If the situation drags on, several clubs could open discussions with Mac Allister’s representatives over a move away from Anfield. Should the player become attracted to another opportunity, extending his stay could become a major problem for Liverpool.