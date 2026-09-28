Liverpool define condition to hand new deal to Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool would hand Alexis Mac Allister a new deal should he continue to impress manager Andoni Iraola and show his value for the future.

Liverpool are assessing a new contract for Alexis Mac Allister, with talks likely contingent on sustained performances under Andoni Iraola, according to a report by Football Insider. The Argentine midfielder’s future at the club will hinge on his ability to continue impressing the Spanish manager, as negotiations could commence by season’s end.

Liverpool’s midfield inconsistency, no new signings, and rotated pairings, make Alexis Mac Allister’s reliability valuable to Andoni Iraola, underpinning the club’s willingness to secure him with a contract extension if form holds. Although the Reds have endured an unbeaten start across all competitions, the centre of the pitch remains an area of tactical concern.

Without fresh midfield recruitment, Iraola has instead promoted Trey Nyoni to the first-team ranks and will utilise his available resources until at least January. One of the big talking points has been Mac Allister’s recent form.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined Liverpool in a £35 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, and he has remained a mainstay under three managers, including Iraola. His recent comments about disappointment regarding a contract extension sparked debate, though his on-pitch consistency has cemented his place in Liverpool’s midfield setup.

Liverpool to bide time over Mac Allister renewal

The recent contract renewals for fellow midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have focused scrutiny on Mac Allister’s situation. His father has denied summer rumours linking him with Real Madrid, and there remains a sense that the midfielder is fully committed to Liverpool at present.

While reports initially suggested Liverpool had shelved renewal talks, that position has shifted. The club are now assessing the best scenario moving forward, which could see them offer Mac Allister a fresh contract. However, no formal discussions are currently underway, and any agreement will depend on his continued ability to perform at Iraola’s standards.

What next for Alexis Mac Allister?

Mac Allister’s current deal runs until 2028, but a summer departure becomes likely if a new contract fails to materialise by season’s end. At present, there is growing confidence the player remains committed to Liverpool, though he will attract interest from leading European clubs.

PSG have reportedly stepped up their interest, and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Real Madrid linked on multiple occasions. Should Mac Allister sustain his current form, the Reds will likely open formal contract talks by season’s end; if not, his departure next summer becomes a genuine possibility with a year remaining on his current agreement.