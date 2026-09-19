Bayern Munich considering 2027 move for Alexis Mac Allister

Bayern Munich will look to sign 27-year-old Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayern Munich are “exploring the possibility of signing” Alexis Mac Allister. The Bundesliga champions are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, with the 27-year-old Liverpool mainstay emerging as a target.

Per Fichajes, while Mac Allister remains committed to Liverpool, his contract situation is attracting interest from several high-profile clubs. The report adds that a January move is unlikely, particularly with Liverpool hesitant to sell and Bayern Munich yet to formalise talks for a deal.

Alexis Mac Allister and his growth at Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the last signings that Jurgen Klopp made as the Liverpool manager, and his performances have enhanced the iconic German tactician’s legacy at Anfield. The 27-year-old has been arguably the most consistent performer for the Merseyside club over the last three seasons, making significant progress since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £35 million in July 2023.

The Argentine international has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Liverpool, making over 150 appearances while chipping in with 21 goals and 21 assists. Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s exploits for his club and country, coupled with his contract situation, have attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Bundesliga move on the horizon?

Bayern Munich’s interest in Alexis Mac Allister is understandable. Munich’s interest in Mac Allister is tactically sound. With Joshua Kimmich on the wrong side of 30, Bayern need a midfielder who can initially share game time with the veteran German international before becoming a first-choice starter.

Aleksandar Pavlovic is currently the only viable option to pair alongside Kimmich, and while Vincent Kompany has four midfielders in his squad, Tom Bischof and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye have yet to progress enough to become regulars for the Bavarian outfit. Mac Allister’s versatility will enable him to operate in a double pivot, as he possesses elite reading of the game and ball progression skills.

However, Bayern Munich face stiff competition for his signature, as recent reports have linked the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Atletico Madrid. The Argentine international has reportedly stated he is “very, very sad” about not receiving a new contract offer from Liverpool. With only one year remaining on his current deal by next summer, Bayern will have a window to firm up their interest and secure a move.