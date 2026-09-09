Atletico Madrid eyeing 2027 move for Alexis Mac Allister

Atletico Madrid could raid Liverpool next year for the services of their midfield mainstay Alexis Mac Allister.

Atletico Madrid are preparing a €60 million bid for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with the 27-year-old defender’s contract dissatisfaction at Anfield fuelling interest from Diego Simeone’s team.

According to Fichajes, Atletico have identified Mac Allister as a priority target and are considering making an approach during the January transfer window, with Los Rojiblancos believing a €60 million fee could be enough to convince the Merseyside club to sanction his departure.

Mac Allister has two years remaining on his current Liverpool contract, but the Reds have informed him that they are not currently in a position to offer him improved terms. The decision has left him disappointed, particularly after Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both secured new long-term contracts.

Mac Allister on not getting a new deal at Liverpool

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Atletico, Mac Allister openly admitted his unhappiness.

“There was a chance [he could have left the club in the summer]. As everyone knows, I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad,” Mac Allister said via Sky Sports.

The Argentina international insisted, however, that his disappointment has not affected his commitment to Liverpool.

“Everyone can see I give my 100 per cent for this football club, every single day in training and games.”

Mac Allister also addressed the contrast between his situation and those of his midfield teammates.

“I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts, and that makes me very happy because they deserve it, but at the same time it makes me a little bit sad that I didn’t get mine.” Despite the uncertainty, he remains focused. “Of course, there is still time. The fans don’t need to worry because I will give my 100 per cent until the last day I’m here. We will see what happens. There were options to leave this summer, and I think right now I’m in the right club and I have the mindset to give my 100 per cent for this side.”

While are Atletico Madrid interested in Mac Allister?

Simeone reportedly sees Mac Allister as an ideal addition to his midfield because of his tactical versatility. He could operate in a double pivot alongside Morten Hjulmand or Pablo Barrios, while also providing competition for Alex Baena, Lee Kang-in, and Ademola Lookman in more advanced roles.

The 27-year-old has been involved in a total of 153 matches for the Reds and has even contributed towards 39 goals. He prefers playing as an eight but is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park. With him heading into his prime years, Atletico might be delighted by the idea of finally adding him to their ranks.

The report from Fichajes claims Atletico are planning initial contact with Liverpool in November, with the aim of agreeing the payment structure before January 1. Liverpool may pursue a younger replacement with the proceeds, making Mac Allister’s future one of the major transfer stories heading into 2027. They have shown interest in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.