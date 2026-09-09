Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United vying for Adam Wharton

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are keen on signing 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United will initially attempt to sign Adam Wharton in the January transfer window, though they may have to wait until the summer to secure his services. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will demand at least £75 million to part ways with the Englishman next year.

Adam Wharton and his progress at Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The 22-year-old took to the top flight like a fish to water, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Additionally, the youngster helped the Eagles end their long search for a trophy last year, with the successful run continuing in the 2025/26 campaign.

The English international has made 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs. Premier League giants, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature a few weeks ago.

A man in demand

Newcastle United may pursue another midfielder next year, as Joe Willock continues to face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. Additionally, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have not yet established themselves at this level, making Wharton an attractive option.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Adam Wharton makes tactical sense. The Reds are scouring the market for a holding midfielder to add balance to their midfield unit. With Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai occupying box-to-box and attacking-midfield roles, Wharton would provide Liverpool with defensive midfield cover.

As for Chelsea, the pursuit addresses a critical gap. Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City this past summer left a void in midfield, and while manager Xabi Alonso has four midfielders in his squad, Moises Caicedo has dealt with fitness issues early in the 2026/27 season, while Romeo Lavia carries an injury history. Additionally, Valentin Barco has yet to settle in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s asking price of £75 million reflects the market value of midfielders in the recent transfer window. However, recent reports indicate the club has no interest in selling Wharton in January, suggesting a summer departure remains the most likely scenario.