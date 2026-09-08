Crystal Palace will not sell Adam Wharton in January, Manchester City rule out move

Manchester City will not launch a move to sign 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Adam Wharton is no longer a subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens were keen on reinforcing their midfield unit by signing the 22-year-old Crystal Palace prospect in the summer transfer window before the Eagles rejected their enquiry.

Per Pete O’Rourke, City’s interest has seemingly waned after they signed Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez in the final days of the summer transfer winow. Additionally, the report claims that Crystal Palace will not entertain any offers for the Englishman for a mid-season move.

Adam Wharton and his progress at Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The 22-year-old hit the ground running in the top flight, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Additionally, the youngster helped the Eagles end their long search for a trophy last year, with the successful run continuing in the 2025/26 campaign.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs. Premier League giants, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature a few weeks ago.

Explaining Manchester City’s interest

Manchester City’s interest in Adam Wharton made logical and tactical sense. The Citizens were combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Rodri joined Barcelona in the summer. Additionally, Bernardo Silva left as a free agent, while Tijjani Reijnders moved to the Saudi Pro League before Nico Gonzalez joined Newcastle United.

So, while Elliot Anderson arrived from Nottingham Forest early in the summer transfer window, they needed further additions. Wharton thus emerged as a viable target before Crystal Palace rejected their enquiry and forced them to consider alternatives.

That is exactly what Manchester City did, signing Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez to complete the midfield revamp. However, Crystal Palace’s stance spells bad news for other prospective suitors, with recent reports linking the English midfielder with Chelsea.