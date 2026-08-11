Manchester United want £70 million deal for Adam Wharton as Manchester City also lurk

Manchester United remain linked with Adam Wharton and are willing to spend only £70 million, while Manchester City are also in the mix.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Adam Wharton continues to attract considerable interest from top clubs, with Manchester United willing to pay as much as £70 million. Manchester City are also in the race to sign the English midfielder, while Crystal Palace are expected to demand at least £86 million.

The market for midfielders has been expensive this summer, given Manchester City’s outlay on Elliot Anderson, with the deal cost £116 million. Many selling clubs are prepared to demand significant fees, like Newcastle United sought for Sandro Tonali from Tottenham, who also spent big to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

Selling clubs are aware of the demand, and many have so far shown no inclination to reduce their asking prices. In the case of Adam Wharton, several teams remain keen on the English midfielder, including Manchester United.

Manchester United set price limit

Manchester United signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and then followed that up by bringing in Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. The deals for those two players cost a combined £85 million, according to reports. Since then, they have been pursuing a third midfielder, largely due to the serious knee injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils have been linked with a variety of names, including Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba and now Wharton, although they are unlikely to meet the asking prices for those players. In the case of Palace’s £86 million-rated Premier League midfielder, Manchester United are prepared to pay only £70 million, while also facing competition from Manchester City.

Manchester United’s stance on Crystal Palace’s valuation appears clear, and they may withdraw from the race if the Eagles remain adamant in their £86 million demand. Both Manchester clubs could test the waters by submitting a significant bid and seeing whether Palace are prepared to lower their asking price.

Manchester City in Wharton chase?

Manchester City are expected to lose Rodri, with Barcelona eager to sign the Spanish midfielder. They are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi as a replacement, and recent reports have indicated that they could bring in a third midfielder this summer. Alex Scott has also been mentioned in reports alongside Manchester United, and Wharton is also a target.

City face significant cost constraints: they are reportedly close to signing Bouaddi for a similar fee, and acquiring both players at or above £86 million each would represent a substantial outlay after their £116 million spending on Anderson earlier in the summer.