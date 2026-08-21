Crystal Palace reject Manchester City approach for Adam Wharton

Manchester City wanted to sign 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to a report by David Ornstein and Sam Lee for The Athletic, Manchester City “made enquiries” to Crystal Palace over a potential deal for Adam Wharton. However, the Eagles have informed their fellow Premier League club that the Englishman is “not for sale” in the ongoing transfer window.

Pierre Sage via Sky Sports has since commented on the transfer links, saying, “We did it [sold big players in the past], and now I think is not the moment to do that. He is able to play in another club, a big club. Here, or anywhere in Europe, but I think one year with us, in a new dynamic, will be good for him. And we need him – that is why I think he will stay with us.”

Adam Wharton and his progress at Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The 22-year-old hit the ground running in the top flight, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Additionally, the youngster helped the Eagles end their long search for a trophy last year, with the successful run continuing in the recently concluded campaign.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs. Premier League giants, in particular, are keen on signing him, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Wharton move across the Premier League?

Manchester City’s interest in Adam Wharton makes logical and tactical sense. The Citizens are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Rodri has joined Barcelona this week. Additionally, Bernardo Silva has left as a free agent, while Tijjani Reijnders has moved to the Saudi Pro League. Recent reports have also linked Nico Gonzalez with a move away from Manchester City, with Newcastle United plotting a move.

So, while Elliot Anderson has arrived from Nottingham Forest and Ayyoub Bouaddi is expected to join Manchester City soon, they need at least one more midfielder to fill the vacancies. Wharton has thus emerged as a viable target, with his ball-playing ability and defensive acumen making him an appealing target.

However, with Crystal Palace having no interest in cashing in on the English midfielder, a summer departure is not on the cards. So, Manchester City must look elsewhere for a new midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window.