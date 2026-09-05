Chelsea considering €90 million January move for Adam Wharton

Chelsea are eager to explore a January move for Adam Wharton and could potentially offer €90 million for the midfielder.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a €90 million offer for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the January transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The Blues could test the South London club’s resolve with this bid, though securing a deal mid-season would be challenging.

Chelsea found themselves in a tricky situation at the end of the summer transfer window after agreeing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. While the move for the Argentine was completed, they had identified a replacement and reached an agreement with AS Monaco over a deal for Lamine Camara.

However, in a late twist, the Ligue 1 club pulled the plug on the Camara sale following an agreement to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton, despite earlier problems with that deal.

After the Camara transfer stalled, Balogun ultimately decided against signing his contract with the Toffees, leaving all three clubs in a difficult position. Chelsea finished the window without a replacement for Fernandez, which could prove costly for their season.

Asam Wharton on Chelsea’s radar

Chelsea have begun identifying alternatives, with Adam Wharton emerging as a key target. Wharton has been on their radar since last summer, according to reports. The report on Fichajes states that Chelsea could consider offering €90 million to test Crystal Palace’s resolve over their stance on the future of 22-year-old midfielder.

Heading into the January transfer window, Chelsea are likely to revisit Camara as a target, though Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign the Monaco star, which could spark a battle for the Senegalese midfielder’s signature.

Wharton was expected to leave Palace last summer, but the Eagles rejected an approach from Manchester City, as reported by David Ornstein, who confirmed they had no intention of letting the midfielder depart during the window.

Will Crystal Palace retain their star midfielder?

Palace could maintain their stance heading into the January transfer window, as they view Wharton as key to their season. The Eagles will also be playing UEFA Europa League football this campaign and are unlikely to sell Wharton, a key midfielder.

Chelsea might tempt Crystal Palace with a substantial offer, such as the speculated €90 million bid, but the Eagles are likely to retain the player. Should Palace open the door to a sale, Chelsea will face competition from other suitors, including some of their high-profile Premier League rivals.