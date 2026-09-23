PSG stepping up interest in Alexis Mac Allister.

Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their interest in Alexis Mac Allister as they consider a move for the Liverpool midfielder in 2027.

According to 90min via Fichajes, the French champions are assessing the Argentina international as a potential long-term replacement for Fabian Ruiz. Mac Allister’s contract situation at Anfield is also attracting attention, with his current deal running until June 2028 and no extension having been presented so far.

According to comments from his father and the player himself, he is “very sad” at not receiving a new deal, and the situation could therefore become increasingly interesting over the next year.

PSG monitoring Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool situation

Liverpool signed Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2023 for a reported £35 million, and the midfielder has since become an important part of the Reds’ midfield. The 27-year-old has made 156 appearances for Liverpool, contributing 21 goals and 21 assists, while his international pedigree has continued to grow with Argentina. He has 54 senior caps and seven goals for the world champions.

Liverpool reportedly placed a €100 million valuation on him during the summer transfer window, illustrating the potential difficulty of any future PSG approach. Liverpool remain under no immediate pressure to sell a player who is still contracted for almost two more seasons. However, the lack of progress over a new contract is something PSG are apparently monitoring closely.

Chelsea also keeping tabs

PSG are not the only club reportedly interested as Chelsea have also been mentioned as a potential suitor (having also been interested in the summer) should Liverpool eventually make Mac Allister available, while previous speculation linking him with Real Madrid has reportedly been dismissed by his representatives.

For now, there is no indication that Liverpool are actively looking to part ways with the midfielder. Instead, PSG appear to be positioning themselves ahead of a potential opportunity in 2027. Mac Allister’s situation is one worth monitoring because the biggest factor may not be his current importance to Liverpool, but how the contract situation develops over the next 12 months.

Liverpool have little reason to consider selling a player of his quality while he remains tied down, particularly given his experience at club and international level. PSG, meanwhile, appear to be looking beyond the immediate transfer window and assessing whether a longer-term opportunity could emerge.

If Mac Allister reaches the final stages of his current contract without an extension, the conversation could change considerably. Until then, PSG’s interest looks more like early groundwork than a transfer that is close to happening.