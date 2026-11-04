Barcelona rival Manchester United in Rayan Ait-Nouri chase

Barcelona could consider Rayan Ait-Nouri as a potential target for their left-back position, with Manchester United also keen on the Algerian full-back.

Rayan Ait-Nouri continued to attract considerable interest in the market, with Fichajes revealing Barcelona’s admiration of the Algerian full-back. Valued at €30 million in the upcoming market, the Manchester City star’s loss of prominence under Enzo Maresca could lead to a move away, with Manchester United also keen.

Barcelona are considering making changes to the left-back position, with Hansi Flick ready to bring in a new player to have a different setup than the current one. The German manager is eager to use Xavi Espart and Jules Kounde as his primary right-back options, while bringing in a competitor for Joao Cancelo for the left-back slot.

The Catalan giants could consider selling Alejandro Balde as per reports, with the Spaniard already attracting considerable interest. A few options have emerged as candidates to replace Balde should he depart, including Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly, among others.

There are reported links with Lewis Hall, although there are obvious challenges to signing the Newcastle United star in January. Another player has made their shortlist, and that is Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the Algerian international recently losing prominence under Enzo Maresca, which could lead to a January exit.

Why will Barcelona chase Rayan Ait-Nouri?

Barcelona are more than eager in their interest in Ait-Nouri, with suggestions the Blaugrana could make an approach ahead of the January transfer window. The reigning La Liga champions could monitor the Algerian’s performances in December before considering a €30 million move for the Manchester City defender.

They are not alone in the race, as Manchester United are also being linked with a move for the Manchester City wide man. Ait-Nouri’s lack of game time and the fall down the pecking order at the Etihad has prompted the idea of making the switch to Old Trafford, with recent reports suggesting that personal terms may not be an issue.

The only big stumbling block for the Red Devils is their relationship with Manchester City, with the Citizens unlikely to consider strengthening their local rivals. This is a big factor in Barcelona receiving a favourable nod should they end up chasing the Algerian international, as Manchester City might prefer a sale overseas instead of dealing with their arch-rivals in the Premier League.

Barcelona’s chase will depend on their ability to sell Balde in the upcoming transfer window, while the price point may also play a key role. The report does state that the €30 million mark might be seen as favourable as far as the Catalan giants are concerned, although they may have to create space in the squad before considering a new signing.