Barcelona considering 2027 summer move for Lewis Hall

Barcelona are considering a 2027 move for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, with a left-back a priority for the Catalan giants.

As reported by Fichajes, Barcelona are reportedly prioritising a move for Lewis Hall next summer in a bid to improve the left-back position. Hall’s future has been called into question at Newcastle United, and despite talk of a new deal, the interest from the Blaugrana could change the equation.

Lewis Hall was the subject of speculation over the summer, with a few clubs chasing his signature. Newcastle United were facing an unprecedented window, having already lost key stars like Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali to different teams.

Hence, losing Hall would have been unwarranted, as it would have weakened their squad, and there was no chance to sell him. Manchester United were interested back then, and continue to retain an interest in the left-back ahead of future windows, although there could be a new twist in the left-back’s future.

Barcelona are now in contention for the left-back, with the club already contemplating the idea of making changes to the position. The Catalan giants are set to prioritise a move for Hall in the summer of 2027 and leverage the good relations with Newcastle United created during the deal for Anthony Gordon.

Why will Barcelona chase Lewis Hall?

Barcelona are already contemplating selling Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window, with the Spanish giants eager to find a new solution to the position and have identified Hall. The defender, who joined Newcastle United in a £28 million move in the summer of 2024, could be tempted by the interest from the Catalan giants.

The idea from Barcelona is to integrate Hall as one of their left-back options while predominantly using Jules Kounde and Xavi Espart on the right-hand side. Hall could reunite with Gordon at Camp Nou, and is reportedly valued at €55 million by Newcastle United.

While there are no talks ongoing at the moment, recent reports stated Newcastle United could offer him a new deal to keep hold of the defender. However, the interest from Barcelona could prove to be a turning point for Hall in determining his long-term future, as a move to Spain might appeal to the talented full-back.