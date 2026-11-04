Manchester United line up January move for Rayan Ait-Nouri, personal terms not an issue

Manchester United will look to sign 25-year-old Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, personal terms will not pose an issue for Manchester United as they look to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri in the coming weeks. However, the report adds that the potential roadblock will be the “relationship” between the two Manchester clubs.

Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Ait-Nouri is ready to leave Manchester City in January, while an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider has suggested that the Citizens are “prepared to accept offers” to part ways with the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and his situation

Rayan Ait-Nouri has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since joining Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £31 million in June 2025. While the 25-year-old was the first-choice left-back at the onset of his stint with the club, an untimely ankle injury cost him that status, with Nico O’Reilly displacing him. His lack of consistent playing time has made a January exit likely, opening the door for interested clubs.

In 35 appearances thus far for Manchester City, the Algerian international has managed nine assists, demonstrating underlying creativity that keeps him in demand despite limited first-team minutes. His situation has worsened this season, with Ait-Nouri featuring only four times without appearing in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca. Despite his irregular involvement, his popularity in the transfer market remains unaffected, with several clubs competing for a deal.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been on Manchester United’s wishlist since his days at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The prospect of acquiring the Manchester City wing-back is logical: Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad, and injuries have plagued Shaw this season, forcing him to miss nine games so far in the 2026/27 season.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, Manchester United must sign a left-back to provide Shaw with cover, particularly given the Englishman’s injury history. Shaw remains in their long-term plans, but the club did not solve this need in the summer transfer window and must address it in January.

Manchester City’s readiness to sell Ait-Nouri removes a significant barrier to a winter deal, though as Florian Plettenberg has suggested, a move to Manchester United remains in doubt. With Nico O’Reilly and Josko Gvardiol as primary left-back options, Ait-Nouri is surplus to requirements, making a Premier League exit in January a realistic prospect.