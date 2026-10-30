Manchester United sounded out for Rayan Ait-Nouri move

Intermediaries have contacted Manchester United to alert them over the possibility of signing 25-year-old Manchester City wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Rayan Ait-Nouri is also the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Manchester City wide player.

Per TEAMtalk, Hugo Viana is working on an exit plan for Ait-Nouri, with intermediaries holding talks with Manchester United over a possible January move. The report adds that Manchester City will demand around £30 million to part ways with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and his situation

Rayan Ait-Nouri has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £31 million in June 2025. While the 25-year-old began his stint at the Etihad as the first-choice left-back, an ankle injury sidelined him for weeks, costing him his first-choice status to Nico O’Reilly after returning from injury. His lack of consistent playing time has made a January exit likely, opening the door for interested clubs.

In 35 appearances and 2,058 minutes, the Algerian has managed nine assists, a return of underlying creativity that keeps him in demand despite limited recent playing time. His situation has worsened this season, having featured only four times without appearing in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca. Despite his irregular involvement, his popularity in the market remains unaffected, with several clubs competing for a deal.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been on Manchester United’s wishlist since his days at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The prospect of acquiring the Manchester City wing-back is logical, as Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, Manchester United must sign a left-back to provide Shaw with cover, particularly given the Englishman’s injury history.

For Everton, Vitaliy Mykolenko is the only recognised left-back in David Moyes’s squad, compelling the manager to seek a solution from the market heading into the January transfer window. Ait-Nouri’s attack-minded profile makes him a stylistic complement to Mykolenko’s more defensively-focused approach, offering Everton tactical flexibility.

Manchester City’s readiness to sell Ait-Nouri for £30 million removes a significant barrier to a winter deal. With Nico O’Reilly and Josko Gvardiol as primary left-back options, Ait-Nouri is surplus to requirements, making a Premier League exit in January a realistic prospect.