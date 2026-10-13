David Moyes pushing Everton to complete left-back move in January

Everton boss David Moyes is pushing the Merseyside club to sign a new left-back in the winter transfer window.

David Moyes is desperate for Everton to sign a new left-back in the upcoming transfer window after Vitaliy Mykolenko’s injury exposed the lack of depth in that position.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Everton manager is pushing the club’s hierarchy to address the problem during the January window, having become increasingly concerned about his options at full-back. Mykolenko is currently the only natural left-back in the senior squad and was unavailable for Sunday’s draw against Hull City.

Everton’s lack of depth at the back

The Ukrainian defender’s absence forced Moyes to use Jarrad Branthwaite on the left side of the defence, but the centre-back is not considered a long-term solution in that position. While he performed capably against Hull, he is too important for the Toffees at the heart of the defence and cannot be regularly used out of position.

The situation has also highlighted a decision Moyes reportedly considers a mistake. Everton sent Adam Aznou to Malaga on loan during the summer without bringing in a replacement, leaving the squad short of natural cover on the left.

It remains unclear how long Mykolenko will be sidelined. The Scottish manager will hope he recovers in time for next weekend’s fixture. However, his injury has served as a warning about the potential consequences of entering a demanding season with insufficient depth in a key defensive position.

Moyes is particularly frustrated because the club’s full-back problems have persisted for some time. Everton spent much of last season trying to find solutions at right-back, and the manager now faces a similar challenge on the opposite side.

The club did strengthen their right-back options by signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but their failure to recruit a left-back has left the defence unbalanced. Everton were linked with several players in that position during the summer, yet none of those pursuits resulted in a signing.

New left-back will be top priority in January

Everton’s limited attacking options have attracted considerable attention in recent weeks, but the problems at full-back could prove equally damaging over the course of a long campaign.

Moyes wants the hierarchy to act in January rather than risk being caught short again if Mykolenko suffers another injury. A natural left-back would provide immediate cover while allowing Branthwaite to concentrate on his preferred centre-back role.

For now, Mykolenko’s recovery remains the immediate concern. However, his absence has strengthened the case for January recruitment, with Moyes determined to ensure the Merseyside club do not repeat the same mistake in the winter transfer window.