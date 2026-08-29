Adam Aznou closing in on joining Malaga on loan

Newly promoted La Liga side Malaga are inching closer to taking Everton wide man Adam Aznou on loan for the upcoming season.

Everton are set to loan wide man Adam Aznou to newly promoted Malaga for the 2024–25 season, per Bild’s Nico Linner. The Toffees expect the move to provide the 20-year-old with significant first-team exposure at the newly promoted La Liga side.

Adam Aznou came through the ranks of Barcelona and then joined the Bayern Munich academy. He made a first-team breakthrough at the Bavarian club, playing four senior games across all competitions, but the significant development came during a loan spell at Real Valladolid, where he featured 13 times in the 2024/25 season.

Everton signed him from Bayern Munich last summer, and David Moyes kept the 20-year-old wide man in and around the first team. He made his first appearance of the 2026/27 season in the EFL Cup second-round clash against Preston North End, and then featured again in the FA Cup third-round loss to Sunderland later in the campaign.

Everton reportedly considered a loan exit in January, but nothing materialised. There were reports of interest from rival clubs, with Marseille linked with a summer move before the previous season ended.

Malaga to sign Adam Aznou on loan

Some reports recently indicated that Everton were planning on keeping Aznou as part of their squad for the coming season. However, the Toffees have reportedly changed their stance and are now ready to send the player out on loan. Malaga are closing in on the 20-year-old, with the view of giving him substantial first-team minutes in La Liga.

The newly promoted La Liga club are eager to attract young talent who can develop through regular football. Aznou’s signing offers Malaga a prospect with Spanish top-flight experience, having impressed during his loan at Real Valladolid. A deal is inching closer and should wrap up in the coming days before the transfer window closes.

Why the loan matters

Bayern Munich did not fully capitalise on Aznou’s potential despite his strong loan spell in Spain. Everton’s coaching staff expect the loan to provide regular minutes that may not be available at Goodison Park, enabling the young star to continue his development in a competitive top-flight environment.

The move to Malaga represents a pragmatic step in Aznou’s career arc. Everton will monitor his progress in Spain and reassess his long-term position on Merseyside following the season.