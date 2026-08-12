Adam Aznou set for Everton stay amid exit links

Everton are currently planning to keep Adam Aznou at the club this summer, with the highly-rated defender hoping to establish himself as a more prominent member of David Moyes’ squad.

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees have not informed Aznou of any plans to send him out on loan, despite speculation surrounding the 20-year-old’s future.

The Morocco international is enjoying life on Merseyside and has impressed during pre-season, strengthening his case for more regular first-team opportunities during the 2026/27 campaign.

Aznou joined Everton from Bayern Munich last summer in a deal worth around £8 million, but opportunities proved extremely limited during his first season. He made just one senior appearance and did not feature in the Premier League. However, his performances during the summer friendlies have offered encouragement that his second campaign could be considerably different.

Aznou impressing David Moyes during pre-season

The young left-back has caught the eye with his energy, attacking intent and defensive work throughout Everton’s preparations for the new season. Moyes is understood to regard Aznou as a useful member of his squad, particularly because of the competition and rotation he can provide on the left side of defence.

There is also significant belief within Everton regarding his long-term potential, meaning the club are currently reluctant to interrupt his progress by sanctioning a temporary departure. Aznou himself is keen to remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and fight for his place. After a difficult first season, the defender believes regular opportunities would allow him to demonstrate why Everton invested in his potential. However, his situation could still change before the transfer window closes.

Should Everton recruit another player capable of operating in Aznou’s position, his pathway to regular minutes could become more complicated. That could potentially force the club to reconsider whether keeping him or arranging a loan would be better for his development.

Everton’s current stance makes sense after Aznou’s encouraging pre-season. At just 20, there is little reason to make an immediate judgement on a player who arrived from Bayern Munich with considerable potential but barely had an opportunity to demonstrate it during his debut campaign.

Moyes now appears prepared to give him that chance. The next few weeks will be important, particularly if Everton strengthen at left-back, but for the moment Aznou looks set to stay and compete for a meaningful role in the first-team squad.