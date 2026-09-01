Ainsley Maitland-Niles set to join Everton as deal agreed

Everton are closing in on a move for Lyon full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, which casts doubts on their chase of Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

Everton are closing in on a move for Lyon full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles in a deal worth £4.2 million, as reported by Sky Sports, threatening to derail their pursuit of Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

Everton’s need for a new right-back has driven their summer recruitment push. Throughout the transfer window, the Toffees have been unable to secure a replacement, despite links to numerous targets. Manager David Moyes faced a shortage of options in the position, and was forced to deploy midfielder Merlion Rohl and centre-back Jake O’Brien out of position last season to cover the right-back slot.

The club had been closing in on a move for Fulham’s Kenny Tete, with personal terms thought to be agreed. A £9 million fee for the Netherlands international right-back was reported, though the move now appears to be stalling. Fulham’s inability to identify a replacement for Tete has complicated the deal, and the Toffees have responded by pursuing alternative options.

The main reason presented in the report is Fulham’s inability to find a replacement for Tete, which could potentially stall a move to Everton in the coming hours. The Toffees are not sitting back and have explored other options including Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a player who was reportedly of interest earlier in the summer.

Maitland-Niles to Everton

Everton are now closing in on a permanent transfer for 29-year-old ex-Arsenal full-back Maitland-Niles, in a deal worth £4.2 million. Having entered the final year of his Lyon contract, the French club have opted to sell rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at season’s end.

With the Maitland-Niles move advancing, Everton’s pursuit of Tete appears to be winding down. The Toffees are expected to proceed with the Lyon deal and could finalize a transfer in the coming hours.

Maitland-Niles joined Lyon in 2023 on a free transfer following the expiry of his Arsenal contract. He made 132 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions during his time at the north London club. At Lyon, he has been a consistent performer, making 119 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.