Everton eyeing summer move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Everton are interested in signing 28-year-old former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Ligue 1 club Lyon in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window and have set their sights on the Lyon wide player.

The 28-year-old has impressed at Lyon, and he could prove to be a very useful addition to the Everton defensive unit. The Toffees need to invest in a quality right-back this summer after the departure of Seamus Coleman.

David Moyes has Nathan Patterson at his disposal, but the Scottish international has struggled with persistent fitness issues throughout his spell with the Merseyside club. Additionally, recent reports have linked Patterson with a move away from Everton, meaning they need more depth in that area of the pitch.

Signing the former Arsenal defender from Lyon would be a wise decision. The Englishman has played in the Premier League, and he knows the league well. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

The player registered six goal contributions last season, and he was a key player for Lyon. That there is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well for Everton. The Toffees have an ambitious project, and they will look to push for European qualification next season.

Everton move could be tempting for Maitland-Niles

The 28-year-old could be excited about the possibility of returning to the Premier League. If Everton can offer him regular opportunities, it could be the ideal move for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Maitland-Niles can operate as a winger as well. He could be a versatile option for Everton at both ends of the pitch. The Englishman has a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2027, and they could be under pressure to sell him this summer. The Ligue 1 outfit will not want to lose the player for free next year. It seems unlikely that he will sign a new contract with them, and it would make sense for Les Gones to sell him this summer.

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money. It would be ideal for Everton to wrap up the move quickly. The 28-year-old might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, and he will look to make a defining impact at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.