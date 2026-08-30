Everton eyeing last-gasp move for Kenny Tete, personal terms agreed

Everton are closing in on signing Fulham full-back Kenny Tete; the Toffees have already agreed personal terms with the Dutch defender.

Everton are targeting Fulham right-back Kenny Tete before the transfer deadline, as per a report from Sky Sports. Personal terms have already been agreed, as David Moyes pushes to complete a late move for the experienced defender.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tete has agreed terms with Everton, leaving negotiations between the two clubs as the remaining hurdle in the proposed transfer. The Toffees are keen to bring in a new right-back and have identified the 30-year-old as their preferred solution.

Moyes’s team also sought Tete last summer when his Fulham contract was approaching expiry and came close to securing his services, only for Tete to remain at Craven Cottage. Everton have now returned for the defender, with the manager determined to strengthen the position before the window closes.

Tete could end up joining Everton in the coming days

Moyes has been prioritising established depth over squad size; Tete’s Premier League experience fits that brief. The Toffees currently have Nathan Patterson as their specialist right-back, while Jake O’Brien can also fill the position when required.

However, Moyes prefers to use O’Brien in his natural centre-back role and may sell Patterson. That decision has compelled him to use Merlin Rohl as a right-back, which has increased the urgency to recruit another right-back, with Tete emerging as a realistic target in the final days of the window.

Fulham, meanwhile, could be prepared to sanction Tete’s departure if their financial demands are met. The Dutchman has fallen behind Timothy Castagne in the pecking order, while the West London club are already working on a potential replacement.

The Cottagers are in active negotiations with Rayo Vallecano for Romanian international Andrei Ratiu, who has emerged as their preferred option to strengthen the right side of their defence. The arrival of Ratiu would further reduce the need to retain Tete and could make it easier for Fulham to approve his move.

Tete has been with Fulham since joining from Lyon in 2020 and has established himself as a reliable Premier League defender. The deal hinges on Everton and Fulham agreeing on a fee, though the Cottagers’ simultaneous pursuit of Andrei Ratiu could accelerate Tete’s departure.

The Merseyside club will therefore hope their agreement with Tete gives them the advantage as they attempt to complete a last-gasp raid for the Dutch defender.