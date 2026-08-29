Fulham advance talks to sign Andrei Ratiu, player approves move

Fulham are in advanced talks to sign Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Ratiu; the player has already given the green light to the move.

Andrei Ratiu has agreed personal terms with Fulham and is ready to join the Premier League club, with Fulham now working to complete a deal with Rayo Vallecano, according to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA.

Talks between Fulham and Rayo Vallecano are at an advanced stage, and significant progress has been made. Ratiu is understood to be completely open to the move and has already reached an agreement with the West London club; negotiations between the two clubs remain the key hurdle.

Fulham’s pursuit of the Romanian full-back is complicated by Nottingham Forest, who contacted Rayo Vallecano in recent days to register their interest in the 28-year-old defender.

Why are Fulham interested in Ratiu?

The Cottagers’ interest comes as manager Alvaro Arbeloa looks for an upgrade at right-back. Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne provide experience and depth in the position, but neither has convinced Arbeloa to be their undisputed first choice going forward. Additionally, recent reports have linked Castagne with a move away Craven Cottage.

The 28-year-old could offer a different profile. Fulham see Ratiu’s experience and attacking profile as valuable additions to their defensive core. His willingness to make the move has already removed one major obstacle, but Rayo Vallecano’s approval remains essential.

Since joining the Spanish outfit in 2023, Ratiu has become an integral part of their first-team setup. Last season he featured in 50 matches, accumulating over 3,800 minutes and contributing towards five goals. His consistent performances have not gone unnoticed, with recent reports linking him with Leeds United.

He is an attack-minded full-back who can also feature as a winger when needed. Ratiu has all the skill set that the Spanish manager seeks in a new wide player. As a result, the Cottagers have stepped up their efforts. However, with Nottingham Forest now monitoring the situation, Fulham will be hoping their agreement with Ratiu helps prevent their rivals from hijacking the deal.

While the Tricky Trees will present a challenge, the Cottagers do have a significant advantage thanks to the player. However, it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the deal before the window slams shut.