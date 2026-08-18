Everton eyeing late move for Timothy Castagne

Everton are plotting a raid on rivals Fulham for 30-year-old Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne.

Everton are exploring a late move for Fulham right-back Timothy Castagne as David Moyes looks to solve a problem position before the summer transfer window closes. According to a report by The Athletic, Everton are continuing to sound out right-back targets and have identified Castagne as one of the players who could help address their issues in the position.

Castagne brings the experience of over 170 Premier League appearances and established reliability, a trait Moyes has prioritised as the Merseyside outfit hunt for a proven option at right-back.

Following the departure of long-serving captain Seamus Coleman, they are in desperate need of a new full-back. Nathan Patterson has fallen out of favour and is not currently viewed by Moyes as a dependable starting option. A summer exit may also be on the cards for the Scot.

The situation forced Moyes to consider unconventional solutions last season, with central defender Jake O’Brien among those deployed on the right; but cover of that kind is temporary. As a result, a natural right-back is the priority heading into the final days of the window.

The Belgian international joined Fulham from Leicester City in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth around £15 million and has since established himself as a dependable member of their squad. The 30-year-old has made 105 appearances for the Cottagers, contributing towards seven goals.

He was also regularly involved last season, featuring 36 times and accumulating more than 2,300 minutes across competitions. His experience and reliability align with Moyes’s priority for a dependable starter rather than another developing player.

Can Castagne end up joining Everton?

There is also a potential opportunity for Everton because Castagne’s contract situation could work in their favour. His current Fulham deal expires next summer, meaning the Cottagers must decide whether to retain him for the final year of his contract or consider offers now and avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in 2027.

Fulham’s own plans could further complicate the situation. The West London club are understood to be looking for a new right-back themselves and have been linked with Raoul Bellanova, thus potentially opening the door for Castagne to leave if they can secure a suitable replacement.

Everton could therefore see an opportunity to make a late approach for the Belgian full-back, although the outcome will depend on the Cottagers’ willingness to sanction a sale and whether they can strengthen their own squad first.