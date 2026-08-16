Fulham begin negotiations to sign Raoul Bellanova

Fulham have opened talks with Atalanta over a move for Raoul Bellanova as they look to strengthen the right side of their defence before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cottagers have begun discussions with the Serie A club and are now exploring the conditions of a potential deal for the 26-year-old. Bellanova is understood to be one of several right-back options under consideration at Craven Cottage, although Fulham have now taken a concrete step by initiating negotiations.

There is also interest in the Italy international from clubs both in Serie A and elsewhere in Europe, meaning Fulham could face competition if they decide to accelerate their pursuit.

Fulham make Bellanova approach

Reports in Italy suggest Fulham have gone beyond simple exploratory contact and submitted a written proposal to Atalanta. The Serie A side are now expected to assess the offer alongside any other approaches that arrive before the deadline.

Bellanova’s pace, athleticism and ability to operate as either a conventional right-back or wing-back make him an attractive option for Fulham, particularly if they want more attacking thrust from the flank. The 26-year-old has established himself as a reliable performer in Serie A and would arrive with experience at a high tactical level.

Atalanta’s decision is now key

Atalanta have not yet made a final decision on Bellanova’s future but the Serie A club are aware of growing interest and will weigh up whether the financial package on offer is strong enough to justify a sale. For Fulham, the next step will be determining whether Bellanova is the preferred option among the right-backs on their shortlist.

Bellanova looks like a strong fit for Fulham because he offers both athleticism and tactical flexibility. The key question is price. If Atalanta are willing to negotiate at a reasonable level, Fulham could secure an experienced Serie A player still in his prime.

With other clubs also interested, though, Marco Silva’s side may need to move quickly if they want to turn their opening talks into a completed deal. Other Premier League outfits, including Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, have also shown interest in Bellanova, and the battle for his signature should be intense in the coming weeks.