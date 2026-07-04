Fulham, Tottenham rival Everton in Raoul Bellanova chase

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 26-year-old Italian international Raoul Bellanova from Atalanta this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Raoul Bellanova is also the subject of interest from Everton, with the Merseyside club scouring the market for a right-back in the ongoing transfer window. Meanwhile, Atalanta will demand around €15-20 million to part ways with the 26-year-old wide player.

The recent rise of Raoul Bellanova

Raoul Bellanova has continued his ascent in stature in Serie A since joining Atalanta from Torino in August 2024. The 26-year-old has seen his stock soar since joining Atalanta, and he has enjoyed two fruitful campaigns with La Viola, continuing from where he left off at Torino.

The Italian international has made 80 appearances for Atalanta thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Bellanova’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known Premier League clubs, with Everton, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton will target a right-back during the off-season, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club. Additionally, recent reports have linked Nathan Patterson with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, with Jake O’Brien the only option for the right-back berth, Bellanova has emerged as a viable target for Everton.

Meanwhile, Raoul Bellanova has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as recent reports have linked Djed Spence with a move away from the North London club. So, Spurs need an alternative to Pedro Porro if the English international leaves, with Bellanova an option worth considering.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers also hold a long-standing interest in Bellanova. Timothy Castagne and Kenny Tete have not been reliable or consistent enough to turn the team into candidates for European qualification. Bellanova, with his vast experience in European football and towards the top of Serie A, is a player who can be one of the catalysts towards changing that.

Meanwhile, Atalanta’s asking price of €15-20 million makes Bellanova an attractive target for the Premier League clubs. Per Tutto Mercato Web, Everton, Fulham, and Tottenham have submitted enquiries for a summer move, though they face stiff competition from Napoli, which complicates matters for them.